Video: Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier Face Off For First Time

News of an anticipated lightweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier at November’s UFC 230 broke late last night.

The bout was confirmed for the pay-per-view event at today’s UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference. Poirier was on hand to discuss the bout at the beginning of the presser, but Diaz was noticeably absent.

However, the Stockton slugger soon appeared to face off with Poirier. Check out their first faceoff for the high-profile match-up here: