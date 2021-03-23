RIZE Fighting Championship, a regional MMA event that took place on March 20th at the Bamboo Room in Lake Worth Beach erupted into complete chaos after the crowd decided to get in on the action.

The event is currently under investigation by the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office after a man fired off several shots from a handgun into the air.

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Hector Lombard happened to be in attendance, simply as a spectator. He caught much of the melee on camera, as well as one of the gunshots on camera. The videos have since been posted by TMZ. They show much of the crowd fighting outside of the cage, with one man firing a pistol into the air, possibly in an attempt to stop the fighting. Lombard also posted the following statement on Instagram:

“This guy just shot his handgun in the middle of a melee at an amateur show. Shameful and pathetic cowardly behaviour ruined a great night of fights.”

According to TMZ, no one was hit by the gunfire. However, paramedics were needed to assist those who had been injured in the melee. No official arrests have yet been made, but there is currently an investigation going on in attempt to identify the man with the firearm.