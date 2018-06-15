Video: Michael “Venom” Page Scores Crushing KO To Stay Undefeated In Boxing

Lethal Bellator welterweight Michael “Venom” Page just competed in an MMA cage at May 25’s Bellator 200, but that didn’t stop him from picking up a second straight knockout in boxing.

After finishing longtime vet David Rickels via brutal retirement, the flashy British star has an unbeaten 13-0 record in MMA, and he improved to an undefeated 2-0 in boxing today. The rising star made his boxing debut in October 2017 with a third-round TKO of Jonathan Castano.

Taking on Michal Clach in a light heavyweight bout from York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom, Page knocked Clach down in the first round and then stopped the fight with a missile-like right hand at the very start of the second frame.

Watch the full fight courtesy of Boxing Pride on YouTube here: