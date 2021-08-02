Hollywood action-movie star, Michael Jai White recently trained with UFC heavyweight championship holder, Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada — with footage detailing the actor and martial artist demonstrating a ‘superman’ punch technique to the heavyweight bruiser.



White, 53, is an avid Shotokan karate practitioner, having initially begun training Jujutsu during his younger years, and is also a practitioner of Goju-Ryu, Taekwondo, Wushu, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kobudo, Tang Soo Do, and Kyokushin karate.



The action film star is most known for his roles in films over the years including Spawn, Universal Soldier: The Return, The Dark Knight, and Mortal Kombat: Rebirth — the last of which as character, Jackson “Jax” Briggs. The Brooklyn-born martial artist and actor also starred as fellow New York City native, former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in a 1995 film directed by Uli Edel, titled, Tyson.



Posting a video on his official Instagram account, White, seen pictured with UFC heavyweight champion and Roufusport trainee, Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute, where he demonstrates a ‘superman’ punch for the Batie native, which involves a feint, leg kick, and setup and eventual strike.

“Today was a good day!” White posted on his official Instagram. “Finally got to train with current UFC heavyweight champ, @francisngannou! Thanks, @forrestgriffin, UFC, @danawhite & Brad for those great post-workout shakes! @omarsyofficial is amazing in @lupin_netflix! #ufc #mma #karate #kyokushin #fight #fighters #michaeljwhite“

Footage recently went viral which showed Cameroon knockout ace, Ngannou allowing a YouTuber to throw a flurry of body shots at him — all while the former sips of a cup of coffee. The reigning heavyweight champion is also set to appear in a capacity in the upcoming Jackass 4 film.



The minted heavyweight champion is also sure to have eyes fixed on next weekend’s UFC 265 headliner from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas as Derrick Lewis and former MMA Factory teammate, Ciryl Gane battle for an interim heavyweight crown. The victor is expected to meet with Ngannou in a unification title clash.



Ngannou, who boasts a 16-3 professional mixed martial arts lifted the undisputed heavyweight championship back in March at UFC 260 — stopping two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic with a thunderous second round knockout in the pair’s rematch.