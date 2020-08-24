Middleweight contender Kevin Holland has created a viral video to announce he will be fighting Darren Stewart in his next fight. The fight will take place on September 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland took to social media last night to reveal he will be fighting on the undercard of Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington against ‘The Dentist’ with hilarious results – check out the video below…

‘Trail Blazer’ has been in terrific form lately picking up back-to-back wins over Anthony Hernandez and Joaquin Buckley with the latter earning him $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Holland is quickly become a fan favourite. Not only are his performances impressive, so is his attitude. The 27-year-old seems happy to fight anyone at any weight class at a moments notice. This video clip is just the latest piece of self-promotion from one of the most exciting middleweight prospects in the UFC.

Stewart is technically in great form too, winning his last three UFC fights. However, he fought on Cage Warriors earlier this year and looked less than impressive. In his last fight, Stewart subbed Maki Pitolo to get back to winning ways and get a $50,000 bonus performance bonus of his own.

