Long-time light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has started to prepare for the tough tasks that await at heavyweight.

Jones recently announced he was officially relinquishing his 205lb belt in order to pursue a career in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ had previously expressed an interest in fighting ferocious knockout artist Francis Ngannou but talks for that match-up quickly soured and Jones found himself in a very public, bitter dispute with Dana White. The UFC boss claimed Jones asked for “obscene” money for the fight. The former champ denied those claims, but White doubled down and told media Jones demanded the same money heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder earns (about $30million). Jones was angered by these repeated claims and vowed to sit out until the UFC paid him correctly.

As of late things seemed to have calmed down and Jones is now working towards his heavyweight debut and has made the bold move of relinquishing his light-heavyweight title in order to do so. In his latest social media post, Jones can be seen bulking up for his eagerly anticipated move to heavyweight – check it out below.

Do you think Jon Jones will become a champion at heavyweight?

