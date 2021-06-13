Israel Adesanya and Nate Diaz had a nice embrace following UFC 263.

Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title after putting a striking clinic on Marvin Vettori over five rounds in the event’s headliner.

Diaz, meanwhile, also went five rounds in his welterweight contest with Leon Edwards only to be on the opposite end as he lost the unanimous verdict.

However, Diaz had the best moment of the fight as he landed a straight left to wobble Edwards with just a minute remaining in the fight. Although he was a bit late to go for the kill, Diaz did try only for Edwards to weather the storm and survive.

Diaz, however, still felt he was the real winner of the fight and that in the real world, Edwards would have lost if not for the final bell.

“Fight was a wrap,” Diaz said. “In a real fight in the real world, that’s a wrap. So, yeah. He was sleep-walking.”

Despite mostly getting outstruck by Edwards, Diaz certainly made the biggest impression during the fight and earned the respect of many for his big shot.

Including Adesanya who embraced him backstage.

“Legend. Loved that last round, you’re a f*cking legend brother!” Adesanya can be heard saying to Diaz.

Despite now having a 21-13 record, Nate Diaz will continue to be a favorite of both fans and fighters.