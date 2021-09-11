Houston Alexander is BACK! After a long, four-year hiatus from the world of combat sports, Alexander returned and absolutely obliterated Wes Combs in the first round of the fight.

Here is the clip of Houston Alexander landing a punch to a fully unconscious opponent in a bare knuckle boxing match 😯 pic.twitter.com/93U1hypIiI — flying_armbar🌐 (@ArmbarFlying) September 11, 2021

The combat sports world last saw Alexander in 2017, when he lost back-to-back fights against Rakim Cleveland in both Primus FC and Extreme Challenge. However, the former UFC and Bellator fighter is apparently back to his best following said incredible knockout over Combs.

Alexander is unquestionably one of the most experienced veterans of the MMA world, having enjoyed extensive stints in both the UFC and Bellator. Alexander actually made his UFC debut at UFC 71, all the way back in 2007 with a win against Keith Jardine. The card that night was headlined by Chuck Liddell and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

It was a very back-and-forth encounter for what lasted of the first round, before Alexander absolutely pulverized Combs with a right hook followed by some nasty ground-and-pound to win the fight. It is very clear that 49-year-old Alexander is out to prove that age is just a number.

With that monstrous finish over Combs, Alexander has very much sent a message that he is still a threat to any would-be opponents at light heavyweight. With this return to form, could this be the beginning of a run for Alexander in the world of BKFC?

Who do you think Houston Alexander should fight next?