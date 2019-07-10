Video: Former NFL Defensive End Chris McCain Grabs TKO In First Amateur Fight

Spread the word!













Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain got his mixed martial arts career off to a good start with a TKO win in his first amateur fight.

As per TMZ, McCain made his debut at Shawne Merriman’s Lights Out Xtreme Fighting promotion in Burbank, California. Standing at 6’5”, 250 pounds, the 27-year-old’s opponent was Jamal Harris, a significantly smaller heavyweight who was 0-2 professionally.

The result was not surprising as McCain landed a brutal body kick which dropped Harris in the second round before unleashing ground and pound to get the win.

McCain notably played four seasons in the NFL before getting cut by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and has been training in MMA since. Like Greg Hardy, he’s had a troubled past, reaching a plea deal last year for two counts of misdemeanor battery after allegedly grabbing and spitting at a woman.

It’s unclear when his next fight will be, or when he’ll make his professional debut, but UFC president Dana White will surely be keeping a close eye on him.

Were you impressed with McCain’s amateur debut win?