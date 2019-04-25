Greg Hardy Responds To People Who Don’t Think He Belongs In UFC

Greg Hardy responds to some people thinking that he shouldn’t be fighting inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

Ever since he got offered a UFC deal and started to compete on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, fight fans have been against it. Before making his UFC debut, he was on a rare developmental contract where the UFC was paying him to fight in the minor leagues.

The former NFL star will step back in the Octagon for his second UFC fight against Dmitrii Smoliakov. This heavyweight showdown will serve as the co-headliner of this weekend’s UFC Fort Lauderdale event.

While doing a recent interview, Hardy made it known that he thinks anyone who isn’t a fan of his fighting style or him personally will have a change of heart after this upcoming fight.

“I’ve done what 99 percent of the world will never do, become a professional athlete, and now doing it again,” Hardy told FanSided. “Two professional sports the one percent of the one percent can’t do that. I’m one of the most entertaining athletes in the world and most people enjoy watching Greg Hardy and for those who don’t tune in Saturday, I’ll make you a fan.”

“I’ve seen the bloggers, the people who think I don’t belong here that’s an opinion thing. I’m a world class athlete, I’ve earned every second of this. I’ve paid my dues in this sport, I continue to pay my dues and I haven’t asked for anything.”

UFC Fort Lauderdale is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.