Video: Fighter TKOs Himself With Strange Slam At UFC Utica

Former Titan FC flyweight champion Jose “Shorty” Torres came into his UFC debut bout against Jarred Brooks on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Fri., June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York, with a ton of hype behind him.

However, it was Brooks who controlled the early going of the fight, using his punches rather than his wrestling base to drop Torres with a spinning backfist. Brooks went back to his wrestling in the second round, picking Torres up for what looked like a big slam.

But Torres was able to shift his weight so that Brooks landed on his own head during the takedown, and after a few follow-up shots on a badly stunned Brooks, the referee had no choice but to stop the fight and award Torres a bizzare technical knockout in his UFC debut.

Watch the strange, rarely-seen stoppage right here:

Welcome to the UFC @ShortyTorres125!!

He gets the finish in round 2!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/reuP4QWzzq — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2018