Video: Fan Gets Into Octagon To Check On Conor McGregor During UFC 229 Brawl

Conor McGregor had a lot of support when he stepped inside of the Octagon for his latest fight under the UFC banner.

UFC 229 Brawl

Following the main event fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov went flying out of the Octagon and got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates including his training partner Dillon Danis.

There were many people trying to calm down the situation at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event that includes UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. It’s well known that DC trains with the UFC lightweight champion at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.

Weird Situation

Cormier pointed out during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that there was a someone inside of the Octagon that shouldn’t have been there. That person was a fan who rushed the Octagon to check on the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ.

“There’s a guy behind me. He’s wearing this nice jacket… So he’s standing behind me, and he goes, ‘Who do you got in the fight?’ This guy’s completely not into the game, right? So I go, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna go Khabib,’” Cormier said (h/t Christopher Taylor). “So after the fight, when we all jumped the rail, I’m like in the octagon pushing, and the guy’s like checking on Conor McGregor. He was like a fan. He was just like a fan that jumped the rail when everyone else jumped the rail and got all the way to the octagon – he was like checking on Conor.”

Who Was That Guy?

DC later asked his wife who the guy was and told that he just checked on McGregor then got out of the Octagon.

“I (later) asked my wife, ‘Salina, what happened with that guy? Was he with McGregor?’ She goes, ‘Daniel, after he went and checked to make sure Conor was OK, he just got back in his seat.’ I swear to God. He just climbed the rail and got back in his seat.”

Heroic

The UFC champ was amazed by the fact that this fan would do such a thing considering there was chaos all around him.

“I was like, ‘What in the world just happened!? What in the world just happened!?’ It was crazy. How did this dude end up in the octagon, and then he checked to make sure Conor was OK, and then he went back and sat down.”

It turns out that this fan was a man named David Martin as he would confirm this story by posting the following on Twitter: