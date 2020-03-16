VIDEO: Colby Covington Issues Another Call Out To Tyron Woodley

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has told Tyron Woodley to accept a fight with him at the relocated UFC London card taking place this weekend.

Leon Edwards was forced out of his scheduled bout with the former welterweight champion yesterday. This news prompted Covington to immediately jump on to social media and offer to fill in, he said.

“Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the f*ck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure?”

The 170lb knockout artist Woodley responded to the call-out and claimed Covington had turned down the late notice fight. He posted the below image with the following message for his fans on Instagram.

“I’m ready to fight! I’m trained to kill. Sorting through the smoke. This bitch above’s a joke. Few options. I’ll keep y’all updated. IM FIGHTING SAT! #MurderMode“

Despite Woodley claiming Covington refused the fight ‘Chaos’ has doubled down on his call-out. This time he has posted a video alongside a bikini-clad woman saying he wants the fight and called on the former champion to accept.

“Tyrone! America wants March Madness, Tyrone. The people want this fight. I want this fight. Your last album was so bad, you need this fight. Let’s save America. B*tch!”

A fight between Woodley and Covington is the perfect replacement fight, especially at such late notice. Whoever wins would certainly be next in line for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should he get by his rumoured next challenger Jorge Masvidal.

If the UFC is unable to secure Covington as stand-in, UFC Brasilia winner Gilbert Burns has thrown his hat into the ring as has former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Both men would make for very good replacement opponents.

Who wins if Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington fight this weekend?