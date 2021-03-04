Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was kicked off a recent flight when his two-year-old son was unable to properly wear a face mask.

‘No Love’ posted the below video to his social media which showed him confronting a flight attendant who then hid in the bathroom.

“Fuck @southwestair got kicked off because my 2 year old son wouldn’t put his mask over his face,” Garbrandt wrote alongside the clip. “This coward flight attendant hid his bitch ass in the bathroom.”

The 29-year-old is not unaware of the impacts of COVID-19.

Garbradnt contracted the virus last year and has been dealing with long-term health issues ever since.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak last time out. ‘No Love’ scored a knockout of the year contender against Raphael Assuncao before announcing his move to 125lbs where he was granted an immediate title shot.

He is yet to get that shot due to his ill health.

Since Garbrandt fell out, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has been busy.

The Brazilian quickly beat Alex Perez at UFC 255 before going to war with Moreno over five rounds at UFC 256 a few weeks later.

The fight was scored a draw and of course the promotion have now booked a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno.

Garbrandt is unwilling to wait around for another shot at UFC gold.

‘No Love’ was most recently pursuing a fight with featherweight GOAT turned bantamweight contender – Jose Aldo.

