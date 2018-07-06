Video: Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz Engage In Intense Staredown

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz had a staredown for the first time in several years.

It all went down on Thursday afternoon (July 5, 2018) at the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Resort Casino.

The two attended the UFC Hall of Fame 2018 ceremonies that saw the promotion celebrate the careers of MMA fighters as well as a historic fight between Shogun Rua and Dan Henderson.

Thus, this was a perfect time for Liddell and Ortiz to take the stage and gain some publicity to promote their upcoming third fight. Despite what the majority of the MMA community says, these two legends are going to compete even though they are no longer in their prime.

Earlier this week, Golden Boy officially announced that Liddell and Ortiz have finally agreed to make a third fight happen as they have signed the two fighters to promotional agreements.

Keep in mind that there is no date or location for this fight but an announcement with the official details coming at a later date.

This fight will air on pay-per-view and mark Golden Boy’s first MMA event. Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006.

The talks of this fight happening have been discussed for several years. Many fight fans believed that it was not going to happen once Liddell retired from the sport nearly a decade ago. However, that has all changed.

Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last year. Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time.