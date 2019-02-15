Video: Cain Velasquez UFC on ESPN 1 Open Workout Highlights

Two-time former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will finally return to the cage this Sunday. Velasquez will face Francis Ngannou in the main event of February 17’s UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bout will go down just miles away from where Velasquez completed his decorated NCAA wrestling career at Arizona State University. It appears Velasquez is ready to put on a show as a result.

Such was the case at the UFC on ESPN 1 open workouts this week. The cardio machine showed he still has the relentless pace he became famous for, albeit in a workout setting. Regardless, Velasquez looks like he’s still the cardio machine he’s always been. Find out for yourself in his UFC Phoenix open workout highlights via MMA Fighting: