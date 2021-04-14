Some observers might be changing their predictions for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight.

The pair will compete in an eight-round boxing match taking place Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

For most observers as well as oddsmakers, Paul is the favorite and will likely come out with the win. Part of that is because of Askren’s age and lack of striking he displayed throughout his combat sports career.

And while he is solely working on his boxing for a change, he hasn’t done much to impress many, especially with sparring footage he posted last month. That has certainly changed now.

With just days to go for the fight, Askren took part in a recent workout and displayed how his boxing skills were looking and they were impressive to say the least.

You can watch it below:

What did you think of Askren’s skills after watching that video? Has your prediction changed?