Bellator 253: Caldwell vs.McKee went down last night (Thursday, Nov. 19) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The nine-bout card was headlined by a featherweight clash between A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell. The pair clashed in one of the semi-final bouts of the Bellator Featherweight World Grandprix. The card’s co-main event was a welterweight bout between Jason Jackson and Benson Henderson.

Here are the full results as well as the highlights from Bellator 253

Main Card

Featherweight World Grand Prix Semi-final Main Event: A.J. McKee def. Darrion Caldwell via RD1 Submission

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Jason Jackson def. Benson Henderson

Welterweight: Joey Davis def. Bobby Lee via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots def. Keith Lee via Unanimous Decision

Preliminary Card

Featherweight: Jeremy Kennedy def. Matt Bessette via Unanimous Decision

Welterweight: Jaleel Willis def. Mark Lemminger via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson def. Sergio de Bari via RD1 KO

Lightweight: Kaheem Murray def. Baby Slice via Unanimous Decision

Light Heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley def. Jason Markland via RD1 TKO