Video: Bellator 204’s Darrion Caldwell Post-Fight Interview Scrum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Darion Caldwell was successful in his move up in weight as he scored a second-round TKO victory over Noad Lahat last night (Aug 17, 2018) at Bellator 204.

Caldwell looked every bit the part of a featherweight in his division debut. He landed several nice leg kicks and effortlessly gained positional advantage on Lahat. Easily having his way with the Israeli born fighter. The champion would even tease a top side guillotine before continuing his ground and pound assault.

Caldwell would close the show in the second round with a barrage of ground and pound strikes that prompted the referee to jump in and halt the action. Although Caldwell looked great in his featherweight debut, this wasn’t the fight he was hoping for.

Speaking with LowkickMMA and other media after his main event victory, the champion would explain how he wants the ‘Pitbull’ brothers next.

Watch Darrion Caldwell’s full post-fight interview scrum here:

It’s clear who Caldwell would like to fight next. But it seems he would settle for either ‘Pitbull’ brother at this point. However, one thing is clear, that is ‘The Wolf’ has clear intentions on becoming the latest dual champ.