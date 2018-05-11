Video: Amanda Cooper Snubs Mackenzie Dern During Intense Staredown

It definitely wasn’t surprising to see Amanda Cooper be a bit angry with her UFC 224 opponent Mackenzie Dern.

After Dern missed weight by a jaw-dropping seven pounds for their strawweight bout at today’s early weigh-in, Cooper understandably called out her rival for being unprofessional while the rest of MMA social media followed suit with some harsh – but perhaps deserved – criticism.

And while Cooper appeared to snub Dern on accident at this week’s media day, there was no mistake when she refused to shake Dern’s hand just moments ago at today’s ceremonial weigh-ins. After refusing to shake Dern’s hand, Cooper then saw Dern get up in her face close and personal for an intense staredown, after which Dern offered her hand again but was again rebuffed.

Watch the predictably tense moment here: