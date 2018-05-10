UFC 224 Media Day Staredowns: Did Amanda Cooper Snub Mackenzie Dern?

Earlier today, the media day for this Saturday night’s (May 12, 2018) UFC 224 went down from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the fighters squared off in the traditional intense moment following the press event.

There was legend Vitor Belfort squaring off with Lyoto Machida for what is supposedly his last MMA fight in what appeared to be a bathrobe, but perhaps the most notable moment of the evening was rising talent Mackenzie Dern’s staredown with her second UFC opponent Amanda Bobby Cooper.

With both women dressed to the nines for the promotion for the buzzing bout, Dern and Cooper squared off in a polite-enough faceoff before Dern attempted to shake Cooper’s hand at the end but was denied. It was maybe a momentary slip, however, as Cooper went back to offer her hand shortly thereafter.

Watch the UFC 224 media day faceoffs courtesy of MMAFighting.com and judge for yourself: