Video: Alexander Gustafsson Offered High Praise To Jon Jones After UFC 232

Alexander Gustafsson offered some high praise to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones following their contest at UFC 232. UFC cameras were able to capture footage where both men shared a moment in the Octagon. This is when the title contender told the new champ that he’s ‘the best fighter in the world.’

You can see the video as well as the transcript (h/t Jesse Holland of MMA Mania) here:

Jones: “I know you’re not going anywhere.”

Gustafsson: “I’m not going fucking anywhere. You were great. You’re the best in the world.”

Jones: “Thanks man. You’re a bad man.”

Jones beat Gustafsson via TKO in the main event of UFC 232. This marked the second time that they fought each other. Back in 2013 at UFC 165, Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson by unanimous decision. It’s arguably the greatest light heavyweight bout in the history of the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Next Fight

Jones is expected to make his next title defense against rising prospect Anthony Smith. UFC President Dana White broke the news late Saturday night regarding this main event fight at the UFC 235 PPV.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.