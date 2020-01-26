VIDEO: Watch Aaron Pico Score A One Punch KO Win At Bellator 238

Spread the word!













Rising star Aaron Pico got back to winning ways in impressive fashion at Bellator 238. The 23-year-old scored a vicious one punch knockout over Daniel Carey. In the early seconds of round two, Pico closed the show. With a picture-perfect left hook, he sent his opponent stiff and tumbling to the canvas.

The American prospect has been highly touted since transitioning to MMA from wrestling and boxing. However, the road to the top of the sport hasn’t been an easy one. Pico has lost three of his first eight fights and faced lots of criticism. Especially heading into Bellator 238, as he had suffered back-to-back knockout defeats to Adam Borics and Henry Corrales.

Having began his career under the Bellator banner it must be noted Pico is fighting upper echelon guys prematurely. He hasn’t been afforded the luxury of slowing building to elite level, he’s already there. One look at last nights performance and its easy to see why he’s being rushed along.

Bellator 238 was the first time Pico had enjoyed a full camp with his new team. The starlet has been training with Jackson-Wink academy in New Mexico, home of countless top MMA fighters through the years. Everything seemed to work for him, throughout his fight against Carey.

In the first round Pico was about to use his high-level wrestling to drag the fight to the mat. Form there he began to dominate the fight, maintaining position and dropping nasty ground and pound. A brilliant showcase of his wrestling we have rarely seen since his professional MMA debut.

The second round was over before you even knew it. After exchanging some shots that missed with his opponent, Pico countered beautifully. As the hands of Carey dropped to defend a kick, Pico whipped in a left hook that shut out the lights. The punch left Carey unconscious on the mat, Pico landed an extra shot on the ground before the referee launched himself in to stop the fight. Check out the devastating finish from Pico at Bellator 238.

With this win Pico improves his record to 5-3 and will look to build further on it moving forward. Now under a new camp, who can harness his aggression and implore the wild fighter to rely on his skills to win fights.