Video: Mike Perry Drops Girlfriend With Vicious Body Shot During Training

Fan favorite slugger Mike Perry has lost three out of his last four in the Octagon, but his latest opponent didn’t provide as much resistance.

That’s because it was his girlfriend, Danielle Nickerson.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel curiously titled, ‘Platinum Punishment,’ he met Nickerson in a sparring session, and the results were about as expected. While he appeared to take it easy on Nickerson for the majority of the session, that wasn’t the entire case overall.

Towards the end of the video, Perry dropped his girl with a vicious left to the body that audibly reverberated throughout the gym. Needless to say, Nickerson was done.

Watch the session here:

Perry was last seen losing to Donald Cerrone via armbar at November’s UFC Denver. That loss halted the momentum he picked up by defeating Paul Felder via split decision at UFC 226. Before that, “Platinum” had lost two decisions in a row to Santiago Ponzinibbio and Max Griffin.

He’s currently without a fight, but when he does get one he’s going to need a win quickly. Perhaps training with his girl, with whom he has a publicly tumultuous relationship, isn’t necessarily the best plan.

Of course, neither is making a video called ‘Platinum Punishment’ where you drop her with a huge body shot. But hey, Perry has never done things by the book.