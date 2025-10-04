Veronica Hardy Dominates Brogan Walker – UFC 320 Highlights

Veronica Hardy earned a well-deserved decision victory over Brogan Walker to kick off UFC 320 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Hardy nearly finished things in the first, catching Walker with a late arm bar. Unfortunately for Hardy, there was not enough time on the clock to finish the submission, though Hardy claimed that Walker had tapped out before the bell. However, instant replay initiated by referee Jason Herzog determined that Walker did not tap, sending us to the second round.

Hardy continued to find success in the second, landing a big right hand that sent Walker crashing to the canvas. Hardy carried that momentum into the third, where she would secure her fifth career win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker at UFC 320: