Valter Walker Booked For Major Step Up Against Veteran Heavyweight At UFC Seattle On March 28

Valter Walker is set for his next assignment in the Octagon.

Although Walker’s promotional debut at UFC Vegas 90 in April 2024 resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Łukasz Brzeski, he has since bounced back strongly and established himself as a rising presence in the heavyweight division.

Since that setback, “The Clean Monster” has gone on a dominant run and compiled four consecutive first-round submission victories, each coming by heel hook, with three of those finishes recorded in 2025 alone. The streak began against Junior Tafa at UFC 305, continued with a submission of Don’Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 102, and then he tapped out Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville.

Image: @valterwalkerufc/Instagram

The 28-year-old Brazilian last competed at UFC 321 in October, submitting highly regarded newcomer Louie Sutherland in just 84 seconds. Walker later disclosed that he fractured his fibula during the bout, an injury that has since forced him out of competition.

FOUR HEEL HOOK SUBMISSIONS IN A ROW?!?!



Valter Walker continues his streak of heel hook submissions at #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/3H0KdLTADx — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2025

However, Valter Walker now appears fit, having locked in both an opponent and a date for his return to action.

Valter Walker Draws Veteran Marcin Tybura At UFC Seattle

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Valter Walker is lined up to face veteran Marcin Tybura at UFC Seattle, scheduled for March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

🚨 Marcin Tybura vs. Valter Walker is set for UFC Seattle on March 28th. (via @alexbehunin) pic.twitter.com/6FL3n4kUaM — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 9, 2026

However, before returning to the Octagon, Walker has a grappling matchup lined up against legless athlete Zion Clark under the Pit Submission Series banner at Karate Combat 59, scheduled for February 13 at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida.

“The Clean Monster” currently boasts a professional record of 15–1, with 11 of his victories coming by way of finish.

Meanwhile, Tybura last competed at UFC Paris in September, where he suffered a first-round knockout loss to promotional newcomer Ante Delija. “Tybur” has been part of the UFC since 2016, earning victories over names like Tai Tuivasa, Andrei Arlovski, and Greg Hardy, but has been unable to string together a prolonged run of success.

The 40-year-old Polish veteran owns a professional record of 27–10, with 17 of those victories secured by stoppage, and carries a 14–9 mark during his UFC tenure.