Valter Walker Set For Feb. 13 Grappling Match Against An Opponent He Can’t Use His Signature Heel Hook On

Valter Walker’s trademark heel hook won’t be an option against his next opponent.

Although his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 90 in April 2024 ended in a unanimous decision loss to Łukasz Brzeski, Walker has since rebounded in remarkable fashion, accomplishing something rarely seen at the highest level of the sport.

“The Clean Monster” then rattled off four consecutive first-round submission victories, all via heel hook, with three of those finishes coming in 2025 alone. Walker was last seen in action at UFC 321 in October, where he needed just 84 seconds to submit highly touted newcomer Louie Sutherland.

The 28-year-old Brazilian later revealed he fractured his fibula during the fight, an injury that has kept him sidelined from MMA competition. Despite the setback, Walker is set to return in February for a grappling matchup outside the UFC, one that promises to be truly one of a kind.

Valter Walker Booked For Grappling Bout Against Legless Zion Clark At Karate Combat 59

On Sunday, the promotion confirmed that Valter Walker has been booked for a grappling matchup against Zion Clark as part of the Pit Submission Series at Karate Combat 59, set to take place on February 13 at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida.

For Walker, it will be a highly unusual matchup, as his iconic heel hook will be off the table with Clark having been born without legs. Even so, the 28-year-old Ohio native is an accomplished professional mixed martial artist and a competitive wheelchair racer who has represented Kent State University.

There’s also history between Walker and Clark, as the two previously engaged in a heated back-and-forth on social media. In October, Clark shared private messages from Walker, in which the UFC heavyweight appeared to accept a jiu-jitsu match and suggested he would submit Clark.