Marcin Tybura taps Tai Tuivasa in exciting heavyweight headliner – UFC Vegas 88 Highlights

Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa delivered a short, but entertaining main event at UFC Vegas 88 on Saturday night.

Stepping into the Octagon looking to climb back into the win column, Tybura faced some early adversity as Tuivasa let his hands go from the get-go. Already bleeding from a well-placed elbow, the Polish powerhouse was determined to close the distance and put his ground game to work. Tybura did exactly that, backing Tuivasa to the cage wall and eventually taking down the big man.

Once on the mat, it was just a matter of time before Tybura would sink in a choke. With less than a minute to go, Tybura cinched his arm under the chin of Tuivasa and squeezed, forcing tap out with 52 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Marcin Tybura vs. Tai Tuivasa at UFC Vegas 88:

UFC Fight Night 🔥 Marcin Tybura submits Tai Tuivasa in the 1st round !#UFC #FightNight #MMA

pic.twitter.com/vcR03Kq2TY — Bastards of Fantasy (@LABastards) March 17, 2024