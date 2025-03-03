Valentina Shevchenko is open to potential Zhang Weili superfight

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has said she’s open to the idea of squaring off with Zhang Weili at some point in the future.

As we know, Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She’s also currently sat the top of the women’s flyweight division after reclaiming the gold from Alexa Grasso. At UFC 315, she will defend the belt for the first time during her latest reign when she locks horns with Manon Fiorot.

However, there are plenty of other top names who want a crack – including strawweight queen Zhang Weili. The idea of a showdown between these two has been teased, and it appears as if Valentina Shevchenko isn’t willing to rule it out.

In a recent interview, Shevchenko had the following to say on the matter.

Valentina Shevchenko open to Zhang Weili fight

“I’m open to all opportunities,” Shevchenko told MMA Junkie. “Weili, she showed a lot of heart in her fights and with all the years that she’s put into her performances, she’s showed that she’s a great fighter. Why not? It’s an amazing fight and I think all the fans are going to be excited to see that.”

“For me, as I say every time, it’s one step at a time,” Shevchenko said. “I’m not looking to jump in front to do something like that. I am focused on my next fight right now. It’s going to be Manon, and after we’re done with that and I step forward, me and my team are going to think and see what is next for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While she cannot afford to overlook Manon Fiorot, we’d argue that Valentina Shevchenko has earned the right to be involved in the conversation when it comes to her title fights, and this one would be absolutely huge.