No Games, Valentina Shevchenko Prepared for War Against Manon Fiorot: “Submission or Knockout”

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is prepared for war as she prepares to defend the belt against Manon Fiorot on Saturday night.

For the longest time now, Valentina Shevchenko has been rightfully recognised as one of the best female fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. She continues impress every single time she goes out there, and the flyweight division has been defined by her greatness for years.

While she may have lost the belt in her series with Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko is now once again sat at the top of the mountain.

During a recent interview, Stake ambassador Valentina Shevchenko opened up on her preparation for this contest.

Valentina Shevchenko is ready for war

“I started watching her fights once I signed the contract. I have been deeply studying her style and analysing what she can bring to the fight. She has a lot of striking power and force. She is also good with takedowns and grappling. It is mixed martial arts. It is not like, “Okay, she is only going to do one thing.” No, you have to be ready for everything. That is what we are doing. My coach Pavel trains me every day to be prepared for stand-up, grappling, wrestling…everything basically. Just go and fight MMA style.

“Every fighter wishes for an amazing finish – submission or knockout. But when you are fighting high-level competitors, you do everything to look for the finish, but you also have to be careful not to get finished yourself. That is something you learn through experience.

“If I see an opportunity to finish the fight, I will go for it. I will go until the end to submit or knock out my opponent. I am ready for anything the fight may bring.”

What will happen? Tune in to find out.