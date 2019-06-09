Valentina Shevchenko Annihilates Jessica Eye With Head Kick KO

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC women’s flyweight title against Jessica Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Round 1:

Some hard kicks to the body from Shevchenko to start things off. A hard takedown from Shevchenko now. Eye gets to her feet after getting her back to the cage. However, Shevchenko takes her right back down into side control. Shevchenko gets the mounted crucifix, goes for a deep Kimura, but Eye scrambles out as the time expires.

Round 2:

Shevcheko nails Eye with a pair of body kicks. A huge kick to the head from Shevchenko and Eye is out COLD! That’s all she wrote.

Official Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Eye via R2 KO (head kick, 0:26)