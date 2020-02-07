Valentina Shevchenko Reveals Interesting Stipulation In UFC Contract

Spread the word!













UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has a very unique stipulation in her contract.

Shevchenko defends her title against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247 this Saturday in Houston. As is the case, title fights are usually stacked on or headline pay-per-view events.

However, there are odd exceptions. Shevchenko’s last title defense against Liz Carmouche, for example, came at UFC Uruguay. And that’s because competing in Fight Night events is something that “Bullet” specifically asked for in her contract in order to remain active:

“I’m a person who wants to compete more often and as much as I can,” Shevchenko told MMA Junkie. “That’s why, when I signed my new agreement with UFC, one of the things I asked is to be able to compete not only in pay-per-views, but also in different events of UFC to be able to compete more often. So, for me, the more often I compete, the more happy I am.”

That might seem counterproductive, especially as the big money and attention comes from the pay-per-view events.

However, money has never been a factor for Shevchenko the way it has for others. It’s still important, however, but she cares more about the journey and investing in herself:

“This mentality came from very, very far away,” Shevchenko added. “I was growing up with this idea that it doesn’t matter what you are doing, the most important is the journey and what you get through this. Of course when you get more money it’s a great thing. What I think about money is it gives you certain freedom in your actions.

“I don’t want to spend money on buying car. I don’t want to spend money buying houses or things. I want to spend money on my travels, to invest in myself, to learn more, to get more knowledge for exploring new things.”

What do you make of Shevchenko’s comments?