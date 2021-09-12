Valentina Shevchenko has chimed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments about the presence of ring girls in MMA.

The former UFC lightweight champion labeled ring girls as “useless” during a recent press conference in Moscow, Russia.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said. “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

“I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…

Nurmagomedov has been ridiculed by many, including Conor McGregor, for his comments. Long-time ring girl, Arianny Celeste, had an angry reaction to the disparaging remarks. UFC reporter, Laura Sanko, was more understanding, putting the comments down to a cultural difference.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, Shevchenko gave her thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s disparaging remarks aimed at ring girls in MMA, she said.

“They were since the beginning of the UFC, they were since the beginning of everything. To say they don’t belong to martial arts, it’s so bad. It’s so not right because they are part. And it’s kind of like, without all of this, any fighter would not be in the position of where he is right now. If there wouldn’t be ring girls, there wouldn’t be lights, fans, sounds. It’s just boring, it’s just boring to see.

“But all these little details, they fulfill the full picture. That’s why there is no discussion — ring girls are part of the biggest promotions, smallest promotions of anything.” (Transcribed by MiddleEasy)

Do you agree with Valentina Shevchenko? Do ring girls have an important part to play in MMA?