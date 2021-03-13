Valentina Shevchenko isn’t interested in talking up a potential super fight with strawweight queen Weili Zhang.

The UFC flyweight champion partly believes Zhang will soon lose her title.

The 115lb champion is scheduled to defend her belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 on April 24.

On the same card Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against Jessica Andrade.

In the early months of 2021, speculation has been building about what’s next for Shevchenko and Zhang if they retain their belts at UFC 261.

The prospect of a champ vs. champ fight has been brought up by many fans and pundits who are getting excited about a potential match-up between Shevchenko and Zhang.

In an interview with James Lynch of Fanatics View, Shevchenko revealed she doesn’t share the same excitement.

This is largely due to her belief that Namajunas will beat Zhang and end talk of the super fight at UFC 261.

“I don’t want to rush (the Zhang superfight) yet because I still believe that Rose is going to be the winner,” Shevchenko told Lynch. “I still believe it, that’s why if it happens this way there is no more talk. So let’s see. Let’s see what’s going to happen on that night and I’ll look at that fight. If Weili wins, okay, you’re welcome, I don’t see any problem to fight her because I understand totally her fight game and what she is a fighter. It’s just going to be a massive preparation to do my best in this fight (against Andrade). So let’s see how it’s going to happen. Let’s see how the fight turns out.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Valentina Shevchenko? Will Rose Namajunas scupper plans for the super fight by beating Weili Zhang at UFC 261 on April 24?