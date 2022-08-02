Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t agree with the oddsmakers about the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Coming off another successful title defense against Taila Santos, Shevchenko extended her dominant reign as the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275 in Singapore. During her time off from fighting, she talked about Oliveira’s title clash with Makhachev.

Valentina Shevchenko breaks down Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

In an interview with James Lynch, Shevchenko revealed her pick for the upcoming match between Oliveira and Makhachev.

“It’s going to be a very good fight,” she said. “I heard it’s going to be in Abu Dhabi. I think it’s going to be good and great. Oliveira, he’s so dangerous but he’s fighting like a crazy one. He’s explosive and he can beat but he can receive as well, it’s going to be cool.”

“Islam is more calm, more controlled, more looking for his moment. When he has to wrestle, he’ll wrestle. When he has to strike, he will strike so yeah I think it’s going to be super crazy and great fight.”

When asked if she was surprised to see Oliveira as the betting underdog, Shevchenko answered in the affirmative.

“Actually, yes because Charles Oliveira, he fought more top-ranked opponents than Islam,” she added. “Actually yeah he fought all top fighters in the weight division, he beat them all and actually showed that ‘yes, I belong here and this is why I hold the belt.’

“Islam, he never had an opportunity to fight someone who’s more ranked than him, in the top five and this makes it harder to understand how the betting is going, who’s creating these odds but whatever let’s enjoy the fight.”

UFC lightweight top contender Oliveira is set to take on Makhachev in the headlining bout for UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.