Valentina Shevchenko gives thoughts on possible return to bantamweight division

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on possibly moving back up to bantamweight following a challenge from Kayla Harrison.

Later this month, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Zhang Weili, who is moving up from strawweight in pursuit of a second world title. While this is a blockbuster superfight in its own right, there are rumblings that there could be something else on the horizon for Valentina if she so chooses.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is the current women’s bantamweight champion, and she has her sights set on a blockbuster superfight against Amanda Nunes. Kayla has recently suggested that if she gets through Amanda, she would like to set up a fight at the UFC White House – potentially against Valentina Shevchenko, who has previously fought at 135 pounds.

In a recent interview, ‘Bullet’ gave her thoughts on the idea.

Valentina Shevchenko’s view on bantamweight return

“I heard she brought some other names as well,” Stake ambassador Shevchenko told MMA Junkie of Harrison. “She called Amanda, right? She called Ronda (Rousey), and from all three names, it’s only one name that’s still an active fighter. The other ones are like eight years retired, four years retired. Kayla is a very good fighter, very good athlete, very physically strong, and definitely it’s going to be a great fight – but I’m not looking past my fight.”

“For a long time, (Nunes) was the only reason why I would return to 135,” Shevchenko said. “It was just one name, unfinished business what I had with Amanda. When she retired, I lost interest for that, and now, let’s see. The rumor is that she’s un-retired, but let’s see if it’s a reality.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Shevchenko has already achieved some wonderful things in mixed martial arts and at the age of 37, she really doesn’t have anything left to prove. With that being said, you would have to think that this is an appealing idea, especially after the controversial scoring in her rematch against Amanda Nunes that prevented her from winning the gold in the first place.