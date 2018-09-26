Valentina Shevchenko Explains Why She’s Not Worried About Jedrzejczyk Pulling Out

Valentina Shevchenko explains why she doesn’t have any concerns with Joanna Jedrzejczyk potentially pulling out of their title fight.

It’s been well established that the former women’s bantamweight title contender was supposed to fight Nicco Montano for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 228. But this fight got canceled once it was revealed that Montano was hospitalized for kidney function issues.

After the incident, UFC President Dana White made it clear that the Las Vegas-based promotion wouldn’t stand for Montano not wanting to defend her title. Thus, they made the title vacant and got a new opponent for Shevchenko.

The UFC has already announced that Shevchenko would fight the former UFC women’s strawweight champion for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. This fight will go down at the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event.

Valentina Shevchenko Explains

For the former women’s bantamweight title contender, she has no worry about Jedrzejczyk ditching this fight at the last moment.

“I’m glad UFC came up with this decision because now we can be 100 percent sure that this fight will happen, because Joanna is professional,” Shevchenko said during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “She will do everything right to prepare for the fight. I can be more relaxed without thinking, ‘Oh, maybe it will be someone else at the final minute, my opponent will drop out and they’ll have to find a replacement.’ Now I can be more relaxed preparing just exactly for Joanna.”

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.