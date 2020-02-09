Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Katlyn Chookagian – UFC 247 Highlights

Spread the word!













Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko made it title defense number three with a dominant win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 on Saturday night.

Shevchenko was never really troubled during the course of the fight as she cut Chookagian open with an elbow in the first round when they were on the ground. She then enjoyed a dominant round on the feet in the second.

Things finally came to an end in the third round after Shevchenko tripped her foe and quickly transitioned to a mounted crucifix and landed strikes on a defenseless Chookagian to get the victory.

Android 18 I mean Valentina Shevchenko with the crucifix ground and pound for the win!! #ufc #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/kw6s1k79Xb — happy🔌💰 (@kahlawn) February 9, 2020

