Valentina Shevchenko calls for immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso after shock title loss

After losing her UFC flyweight title to Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285, Valentina Shevchenko wants to run it back immediately.

Going into UFC 285, Valentina Shevchenko was one of the longest-reigning champions on the UFC’s roster. ‘Bullet’ was a huge favorite on the betting odds, with very few giving Grasso a chance. However, the slick Mexican boxer did not let the public’s perception sway her.

Grasso went strike for strike with Shevchenko, hurting the champ on multiple occasions. Shevchenko did have success in the grappling realms, taking Grasso down multiple times. However, in the third round, ‘Bullet’ would throw a slightly labored spinning kick, which Grasso avoided, and immediately capitalized on. She jumped on Shevcernko’s back, locked in an RNC, and quickly forced the tap.

In the aftermath of the fight, Shevchenko would immediately call for a rematch, stating the following to Joe Rogan when asked what she wants next:

“Definitely an immediate rematch because I know I was winning the fight.”

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts, you’re winning the fight all around, you have no doubt and a stupid situation can change whole game. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa,” continued Shevchenko. “If not for the spinning kick it would have been a different result.” (H/T MMAWeekly)

