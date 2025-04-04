Drama in Dortmund: Uwe Schüder and Ediz Tasci Disagree over Second Weigh In at Oktagon 69

Uwe Schüder vs. Ediz Tasci is set for the Co-Main event at Oktagon 69, two Influencers turned fighters meet each other in the centre of the Westfallenhalle. On the contracts that were signed half a year ago, there was a clause regarding a second weigh-in.

Uwe Schüder vs. Ediz Tasci

At said the second weigh-in is at 2 pm on Saturday, they have to weigh in at 80kg, (176 lbs). The fight is set for 77KG (170lbs) At Friday’s press conference ahead of Oktagon 69, “Flying” Uwe Schüder and “Der Breite” Ediz Tasci disagreed over a prior agreement for a Fight Day weight. When asked about the weigh-ins, the pair of fighters shared that there was an agreement for a second weigh-in, at 2 pm on Fight Day.

Tasci shared that he misunderstood the contract, as his contract was in English, and his English isn’t very good. Tasci stated that he blindly signed the contract, and agreed to the weigh-in. Tasci wanted to scratch the second weigh-in, so that he could fully rehydrate and eat on Friday night ahead of the fight, and was not fond of the idea that he had to re-weigh in, only 3kg more than what he weighed in at on Friday morning. He shared that it was a tough cut for him and that he would be at a big disadvantage if he didn’t get to rehydrate.

Schüder said that he didn’t deal with the contract negotiations and that he trusted his coaches fully. Schüder was not upset about the second weigh-in, as he does need to cut less than Tasci. He also stated that he, too, is at the disadvantage of not being able to fully rehydrate and fuel up.

