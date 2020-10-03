UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced on social media that his undefeated cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov has signed a multi-fight, multi-year deal with Bellator.

“I want to announce my brother @usman_nurmagomedov has signed multi year deal with @bellatormma I just want to thank everyone for giving him this opportunity @bellatormma @dominance_mma and my big Brother @aliabdelaziz000, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

Bellator president Scott Coker was ecstatic to have brought such an exciting prospect with a strong family name to his roster.

“With today’s signing of Usman Nurmagomedov, we are making it clear that Bellator is home to the best fighters on the planet and an organization where the sport’s future stars are coming to compete,” Coker said.

“I am thrilled to have Usman join the promotion and he will be placed in an immediate position to showcase his skills and contend at 155-pounds. We hope to have him in action inside the Bellator cage by December or January.”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz previously talked up Usman as a “better” version of the UFC lightweight king Khabib, he said.

“The guy really to look out for right now, nobody knows him. It’s Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s younger brother who’s fighting in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

“He’s 9-0, all finishes, he’s an absolute killer. He’s a muay thai specialist, and he’s Khabib’s brother, you understand? And also, if you have the same blood as Khabib, you have good wrestling. I’m telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib. And I’m telling you, people should watch out for him, he’s an absolute killer, he’s got the striking, he’s got the grappling, he’s got the jiu-jitsu, he’s got the look, he’s got the swagger.

Do you think Usman Nurmagomedov has the potential to be even better than his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov?