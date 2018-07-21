USADA Pays Brock Lesnar First Visit Of 2018

The “Beast” is back…in the USADA testing pool, that is.

According to USADA’s database of tested athletes for 2018, Brock Lesnar has successfully submitted his first anti-doping test of the year. The database was most recently updated on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool just two short weeks ago when “The Beast” stormed the center of the octagon at UFC 226 to have a WWE-inspired face off with the newly crowned heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Though the UFC is yet to confirm the Lesnar Cormier megafight, the fight is expected to happen at the beginning of the new year. Permitting Lesnar passed his subsequent USADA tests, January of 2019 will be the earliest “The Beast” can return to competition inside the octagon.

Lesnar drew collective criticism from a majority of the MMA world when he was granted a conditional waiver for the traditional four-month testing period required for un-retiring UFC fighters, a decision that left the promotion with egg on their proverbial faces when the hulking former heavyweight champion failed multiple drug tests for banned estrogen blockers, a suspension he still has to serve the remainder of before fighting Cormier.

Now, he’ll have to pass another stringent battery of tests in order to actually return to the UFC, and USADA has already paid him their first visit. Will he be able to make it to his heavyweight title bout against Cormier?