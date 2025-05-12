U.S. Olympic Wrestling Medalist Kyle Snyder Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was arrested on May 9 by Columbus Police as part of a prostitution sting.

First reported by local outlet 10TV and later confirmed by MMA Fighting, Snyder, 29, was one of 16 men charged during the sting after police led an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution in the city. Police reportedly posted ads for escorts online as part of the operation and then used the responses to set up potential arrests.

Snyder reportedly called and texted the number listed in the ad around 8:15 p.m. on Friday and agreed to meet the escort at a local hotel. Snyder then allegedly paid an undercover officer for oral sex before being arrested and released at the scene. He’s due in court on May 19.

Kyle Snyder is one of America’s most decorated Freestyle Wrestlers

Snyder is one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history, becoming the youngest U.S. wrestler to capture gold when he won during the 2016 games in Rio. He took home silver in 2020, but fell short of medaling at the 2024 games in Paris.

After winning gold in 2016, Snyder was appointed to President Donald Trump‘s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition in 2018.

Aside from his Olympic accolades, Snyder is a seven-time medalist at the wrestling world championships and was a three-time national champion while competing for Ohio State University. Recently, Snyder signed with Real American Freestyle, a promotion started by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and former WCW and WWE exec Eric Bischoff.

A self-described Christian, Snyder is married to a former Syracuse soccer player, Maddie Pack, according to online reports.