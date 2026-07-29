Anthony Smith Has Bond Set at 500K Following Arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith was arrested Tuesday night in Nebraska and is facing three felony charges.

Anthony Smith arrested:

Smith has been charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, first-degree false imprisonment, and terroristic threats. His bond has been set at $500,000 and includes a no-contact order prohibiting him from contacting his wife, Mikhala. He is currently being held at the Sarpy County Jail in Nebraska.

The full details surrounding the alleged incident are still emerging. Anthony Smith appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, where his bond was set. If he is able to post bond, he could be released from custody as early as today.

While many of the facts surrounding the case remain unknown, the charges are serious. Under Nebraska law, the domestic violence charge alone carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted. Court records have not yet detailed the events that led to Smith’s arrest, though the no-contact order indicates his wife is the alleged victim.

Anthony Smith in the UFC:

Anthony Smith last competed in the UFC in April 2025, when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Zhang Mingyang. Earlier this year, he returned to competition under the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA banner, defeating fellow UFC veteran Chase Sherman.

Smith originally made his UFC debut in 2013, where he lost by first-round kneebar and was subsequently released from the promotion. He earned his way back to the UFC in 2016 and went on to fight 25 times inside the Octagon, compiling a 13-12 record with the organization.

Smith headlined eight UFC events during his career. Following a victory over Volkan Oezdemir in October 2018, “Lionheart” earned a light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones. Although Jones dominated the contest, Smith earned widespread respect for continuing after absorbing an illegal knee that could have resulted in a disqualification victory. Instead of taking the championship by disqualification, Smith chose to continue fighting and ultimately lost by unanimous decision.

Since 2018, Smith has also worked as a UFC analyst. Following his retirement from mixed martial arts competition, he expanded that role and became a regular fixture on the promotion’s broadcast desk.

Smith’s arrest also renews discussion about the challenges many fighters face after retirement. Several former athletes have spoken openly about the mental, emotional, and financial struggles that can accompany life after competition. UFC heavyweight Alvin Hines created the “Beyond the Cage” Foundation in an effort to provide resources and support for retired fighters transitioning into retirement.

The long-term effects of repeated head trauma are also likely to become part of the broader conversation. While there is no evidence at this time linking Smith’s alleged actions to any neurological condition, concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other brain injuries remain prevalent throughout combat sports. Any discussion of CTE should be viewed separately from the legal process and should not be interpreted as an excuse for the allegations Smith is facing.

Anthony Smith remains in custody as the legal process moves forward. Additional details surrounding the alleged incident are expected to emerge in the coming days, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.