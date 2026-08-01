Owais Yaqoob Scores Brutal First-Round Finish Over Ilia Topuria’s Sparring Partner at BRAVE CF 107

No. 5-ranked lightweight star Owais Yaqoob (5-1), who has been training at AKA under head coach Javier Mendez and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, locked horns with Delyan Georgiev (3-0) earlier tonight at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria, and the undefeated Georgiev turned out to be easy game for the Indian MMA phenom.

Round 1

Owais Yaqoob takes the centre. Head kick from Yaqoob is blocked by Georgiev. Right hand from Yaqoob connects, and a low kick catches Georgiev off balance. Low kick from Georgiev partially connects.

Kick-heavy game from Yaqoob. Overhand right from Yaqoob connects, before he goes on to land a one-two. Two leg kicks from Georgiev are blocked before one lands partially. A takedown attempt from Georgiev is stuffed, before he goes on to attempt a single leg, and then Owais drops him with a left hook to the temple to unleash a flurry of punches to finish the fight.

Official decision: Owais Yaqoob defeats Delyan Georgiev in Round 1 by TKO.

After dismantling Ilia Topuria’s sparring partner in the first round at BRAVE CF 107 and getting his hand raised, the Indian fighter now wants a title shot, and he has rightfully earned one.

Owais Yaqoob vs. Delyan Georgiev: Highlights

🇮🇳 Owais Yaqoob does it again!



MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob has secured a stunning first-round victory at BRAVE CF, defeating Delyan Georgiev by official decision.



Another big moment for Indian MMA on the international stage. 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/iCM6SDisDB — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) August 1, 2026

Owais Yaqoob just knocked out a dude who trains at Topuria's gym 😭😭



Hands down he's THE best MMA prospect fighting out of India, SIGN THIS MAN TO THE UFC NOWWWpic.twitter.com/dsnuYkks4A — Mohi (@mohithegoat) August 1, 2026

ROUND 1 TKO FOR OWAIS YAQOOB.



LFG



🔥🔥🔥🔥



What a legendary day for Indian combat sports pic.twitter.com/d13eh0f70x — ĀryāSāiv (𑚤𑚭𑚍𑚦) 🏔️ (@RaghavSaivv) August 1, 2026

From the valleys of Kashmir to the global MMA stage @owaisyaqoob313 continues to make India proud! 🇮🇳🥊



A sensational victory at BRAVE CF 107 against an undefeated opponent is not just a personal milestone but a historic moment for Indian MMA.

Your grit, discipline, and… pic.twitter.com/Ucrgy70VbK — Er Sameer Yousuf (@ErSameerYousf) August 1, 2026