Owais Yaqoob Scores Brutal First-Round Finish Over Ilia Topuria’s Sparring Partner at BRAVE CF 107

BySubham
Owais Yaqoob

No. 5-ranked lightweight star Owais Yaqoob (5-1), who has been training at AKA under head coach Javier Mendez and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, locked horns with Delyan Georgiev (3-0) earlier tonight at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria, and the undefeated Georgiev turned out to be easy game for the Indian MMA phenom.

Round 1

Owais Yaqoob takes the centre. Head kick from Yaqoob is blocked by Georgiev. Right hand from Yaqoob connects, and a low kick catches Georgiev off balance. Low kick from Georgiev partially connects.

Kick-heavy game from Yaqoob. Overhand right from Yaqoob connects, before he goes on to land a one-two. Two leg kicks from Georgiev are blocked before one lands partially. A takedown attempt from Georgiev is stuffed, before he goes on to attempt a single leg, and then Owais drops him with a left hook to the temple to unleash a flurry of punches to finish the fight.

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Official decision: Owais Yaqoob defeats Delyan Georgiev in Round 1 by TKO.

After dismantling Ilia Topuria’s sparring partner in the first round at BRAVE CF 107 and getting his hand raised, the Indian fighter now wants a title shot, and he has rightfully earned one.

Owais Yaqoob vs. Delyan Georgiev: Highlights

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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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