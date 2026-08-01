Owais Yaqoob Scores Brutal First-Round Finish Over Ilia Topuria’s Sparring Partner at BRAVE CF 107
No. 5-ranked lightweight star Owais Yaqoob (5-1), who has been training at AKA under head coach Javier Mendez and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, locked horns with Delyan Georgiev (3-0) earlier tonight at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria, and the undefeated Georgiev turned out to be easy game for the Indian MMA phenom.
Round 1
Owais Yaqoob takes the centre. Head kick from Yaqoob is blocked by Georgiev. Right hand from Yaqoob connects, and a low kick catches Georgiev off balance. Low kick from Georgiev partially connects.
Kick-heavy game from Yaqoob. Overhand right from Yaqoob connects, before he goes on to land a one-two. Two leg kicks from Georgiev are blocked before one lands partially. A takedown attempt from Georgiev is stuffed, before he goes on to attempt a single leg, and then Owais drops him with a left hook to the temple to unleash a flurry of punches to finish the fight.
Official decision: Owais Yaqoob defeats Delyan Georgiev in Round 1 by TKO.
After dismantling Ilia Topuria’s sparring partner in the first round at BRAVE CF 107 and getting his hand raised, the Indian fighter now wants a title shot, and he has rightfully earned one.