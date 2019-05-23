Urijah Faber: TJ Dillashaw Will Keep Looking For ‘An Advantage’

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber believes TJ Dillashaw will return to the Octagon as a “beast” but not for the right reasons.

Dillashaw was suspended for two years after testing positive for Erythropoietin (EPO) — a banned substance that increases a fighter’s endurance.

He notably vacated his bantamweight title before the banned substance was revealed to the public. Dillashaw would apologize on Instagram soon after and admit to messing up, though he never explicitly stated what he did.

And for Faber, that’s another instance of Dillashaw playing the victim card, especially after the whole drama of leaving Team Alpha Male.

"TJ's a master of turning himself into the victim." @UrijahFaber on TJ Dillashaw's suspension for EPO and what kind of fighter he expects TJ to be upon returning to the sport at the conclusion of the punishment.@MieshaTate @RyanMcKinnell pic.twitter.com/MpuBzqurdr — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 23, 2019

Faber also believes Dillashaw will continue to find a way to cheat the system as he did leading up to his failed drug test.

“He’s going to be a beast [when he returns in 2021],” Faber explained on MMA Tonight (h/t Aaron Bronsteter). “He’ll put the scientist’s cap back on and figure out how he can have an advantage.

“That’s the way he plays. It’s one thing if people just cheat. It’s another thing if they cheat and they’re really intelligent about it and they work really hard and they have natural gifts and that’s the scenario here. If you’re going to be a cheat, you may as well be a cheat like that.”

People Will Forget Eventually

Many have debated as to how Dillashaw’s legacy will be viewed following this latest development. But Faber believes people will eventually forget after some time.

“Now, do I think he’ll be clean? Will there be after effects from whatever he’s been doing all these years? Probably, he’ll have made some gains on that,” Faber added. “There’s no doubt that he’ll be a tough guy and people will forget about it like all the other guys who’ve been caught cheating.”

