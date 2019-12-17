Urijah Faber Is Open To Fighting Again Despite UFC 245 Loss To Petr Yan

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber is open minded about fighting again despite suffering a third round TKO loss against top bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 245.

The 40-year-old MMA legend was mostly outclassed by the Russian striker before being dropped and stopped with a vicious head kick in the third and final round.

Speaking about his most recent fight with Ariel Helwani he said. “I knew that was going to be a nasty fight. I knew that I would have a chance to catch him. But, he had a very good chance of catching me. To be honest, I came in the first round and I feel like I left the first round feeling like I’m faster than this guy. I felt his power and I wasn’t worried about his power. (H/T Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show)

“The difference was it’s not about power and it’s not about speed. It’s about precision and technique and he’s a master of striking. His precision is what hurt me in the second round.”

Despite suffering a tough loss Faber insists he had fun and is open to fighting again but it would have to be the right fight. “Oh absolutely not. I mean I had so much fun in the build-up. I had so much fun in the fight. If you couldn’t tell I was having a great time.”

“I was thinking about doing four fights at 40. I’m not opposed to [fighting again], but maybe I’ll do one on my 41st birthday, maybe on my 42nd birthday and call it quits. But no big plans to run through the division or anything. I’m not doing a fight just to have a fight.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

