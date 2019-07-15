Urijah Faber Feels Dominick Cruz Is A Tougher Matchup Than Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













Despite what looks like a forthcoming title shot against Henry Cejudo, Urijah Faber still feels his old rival Dominick Cruz is a worse matchup.

Faber enjoyed a successful return from retirement when he knocked out Ricky Simon in the UFC Sacramento co-headliner this past weekend. Given his name and reputation, it’s entirely possible that Faber gets a title shot next, as both him and Cejudo have already started going back-and-forth with each other.

Cejudo used to train with Faber when he first started out in the sport and has grown leaps and bounds in recent years. He is currently the featherweight and bantamweight champion and has a claim for being the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, given his Olympic gold medal in wrestling as well.

But despite those accolades, “The California Kid” still believes Cruz, who he lost to twice via unanimous decision, is a tougher matchup, style-wise.

Cejudo, meanwhile, is a better matchup for Faber. Which is why he is excited about the prospect of testing himself against the two-weight champion:

“Dom Cruz is a very strange guy to fight,” Faber said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “He’s very tough and unique. Henry Cejudo isn’t as confusing, that’s for sure. He’s very mentally tough, which is his strongest attribute in my opinion. He’s obviously a professional and has made these massive gains in his skillset and made little tweaks throughout time.

“You know, he’s a champion of champions. Henry Cejudo, gold medal, as young as he accomplished it. Then coming in and becoming a two-division champion — that is a dream scenario for me to go test myself.”

What do you make of Faber’s remarks?