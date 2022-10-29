Uriah Hall will be making his boxing debut against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on Saturday night. With a potential win, Hall is looking to challenge Jake Paul.

The 38-year-old will fight on the same card headlined by Paul and mixed martial arts great Anderson Silva.

During open workouts, Hall spoke with ‘Morning Kombat’ hosts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell about potentially facing Paul in a boxing match.

“I’m not going to fight Anderson [Silva], I have too much respect for him…Jake Paul definitely,” Hall said. “That was the motivation that really got me to do this. I said, ‘If there’s a potential chance to fight this dude, I’ll do it so I can expose him’.”

Hall secured a TKO win in Silva’s last UFC fight in Oct. 2020. He went on to announce his MMA retirement nearly two years later on August 10.

Uriah Hall Breaks Down The Silva-Paul Fight

The former UFC middleweight once idolized Silva, with who he shares a high level of respect towards. When asked about the Silva-Paul matchup, Hall didn’t provide an official prediction but did break down the fight.

“So, I know stylistically… We’ve got age and we’ve got the gap, and a lot of people are focused on that. Anderson Silva has a lot of wear and tear and mileage and all that stuff and Jake is young, of course. Possibly, he’s gonna be a favorite but Anderson is a ‘G,’ you know? He’s been in this sport for so long, and he’s the type of guy to adjust…he loves that challenge…Where you know, I don’t know Jake’s real motive. If he says he really wants to become a boxer, then kudos to him. I know it’s hard to step in there and do that stuff. ”

“I don’t see Anderson backing up too much. If he does, I just see him being so elusive and I don’t know about the chin factor. People are gonna say age plays in that, but you know, Anderson has a good chin. Boxing, with the 10-ounce gloves, plays a difference, if that makes sense.” (H/T Boxing Scene)

Silva will attempt to become the first man to defeat Jake Paul inside a boxing ring. Paul (5-0) has notable knockout wins over former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Hall is looking to make a statement in his first boxing appearance against high-level athlete Le’Veon Bell.