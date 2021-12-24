This is most definitely the easiest award to give in 2021. It’s so simple when someone pulls off perhaps the biggest MMA upset of all time. Of course, we’re speaking about Julianna Pena’s epic second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Julianna Pena Scored LowKickMMA’s Upset Of The Year

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was written off by pretty much everyone going into her first-ever UFC title fight on December 11.

Pena was considered by the bookmakers the +600 underdog against the now-former dual-weight champion, Nunes, who was priced at -1000 to retain her title.

In the first round of the UFC 269 co-main event, things seemed to be going as expected. Nunes was getting off shots on Pena who didn’t look too comfortable on the feet. The fight went to the floor and Nunes ended up on top and seemed to be enjoying herself. Pena grabbed an arm towards the end of the round to show her submission threat from the bottom. Post-fight she claimed to be super close to finishing the fight with that arm lock without anyone else even noticing.

Everything changed in the second stanza. Nunes began to get reckless with her strikes while Pena started to get accurate with hers. The Brazilian fight legend began to gas, and her problems were exacerbated by the fact that Pena kept tagging her with big shots. Ultimately, Pena dragged her to the floor and locked up a rear-naked choke to secure the victory that made her the UFC’s bantamweight champion.

Full List Of Upset Of The Year Votes

